Whataburger reopens in Cleveland with new restaurant

Whataburger opened the doors to its newer, more modern Cleveland restaurant on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

The new location at 808 Hwy 59 Bypass features a state-of-the-art kitchen, double drive-thru lanes, improved parking and an updated dining room.

“To show our support of the local community, there is also a custom Cleveland-inspired mural inside the restaurant,” said Sarah Sutton, a spokesperson for Whataburger.

The Whataburger team of nearly 100 local employees, who they call Family Members, will be led by General Manager Cindy Hall.

“They’re ready to serve the community in our dining room or through curbside pickup from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily and the drive-thru 24/7,” Sutton said.

Due to temporary construction to allow for more guest parking, customers may enter at Lovett and exit out the Hwy 59 frontage road.

“We hope you’ll have a chance to stop by, see what’s cooking – including new limited-time offers – and visit our latest restaurant,” Sutton said.

To view these offers, go online to https://stories.whataburger.com/spicy-chicken-sandwich-extends-its-run-with-a-twist/

