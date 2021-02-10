Drainage project forcing closure of E. Houston St. in Cleveland

Starting on Wednesday February 10, 2021, crews will begin preparing to close down E. Houston Street in front of Cleveland City Hall at 907 E. Houston. This is part of an ongoing drainage project.

All traffic traveling west on HWY 321/E. Houston will need to detour on Easy Street to 787. All traffic traveling east on HWY 321/E. Houston will need to detour onto 787 to Peach St. and back onto HWY 321/E. Houston. We ask that you heighten your awareness while traveling through the detoured routes.

The reopening of E. Houston is projected for Feb. 15, 2021.

