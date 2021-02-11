Catherine “Cathy” Bowers Stone, 69, of Humble, Texas, passed away on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. She fought a courageous battle with cancer for the past three years of her life. Cathy was born on December 22, 1951, in Newfoundland, Canada, and was the oldest daughter to the late Harold and Sheila Mary King Bowers. Due to her father’s dedicated service in the United States Air Force, she lived in various places including Okinawa and Spain. She graduated from Haughton High School in Louisiana with the class of 1970.

On May 15, 1971, Cathy married her soulmate, William “Bill” Stone, and together they raised two daughters. She was a very loving and dedicated wife, mother, and Mimi to her grandchildren. Cathy enjoyed nothing more than spending time with her family. She was a true nurturer, matriarch, and mother hen to so many.

Cathy worked in various industries over the years until she furthered her education at Lee College by studying American Sign Language. She was most fond of her position of teacher’s aide in Special Education, as well as her long-time career with KSBJ Christian Radio until retiring in 2013.

Cathy was dedicated to her faith in the Lord. She was a former member of Kenefick Church where she and Bill served as the children’s pastors for more than fourteen years. She was involved with VBS, kids camp, and ladies’ Bible study, as well as marriage classes. She is most remembered for her sign language interpretation during praise and worship.

Cathy pursued many interests including cooking, shopping, and traveling. She enjoyed dancing, riding motorcycles, and going on cruises with Bill. In 2017, they were able to travel to North and South Carolina, as well as to Newfoundland one last time, to visit with family members. She will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who knew and loved her.

Cathy was preceded in death by her parents; and her infant daughter Jennifer Leann Stone. She leaves behind to cherish her loving memory, her husband of forty-nine years Bill Stone; her daughters Julia Torres of Schertz and Ashley Cain and wife Jennifer of Humble; her grandchildren Olivia and Carolina Torres, David Draper and JT Gunnels; her siblings Harold Bowers, Jr. and wife Mary of Porter, Belinda Munke and husband David of Caldwell, Michael Bowers and wife Robin of Hemphill and Patricia Auel and husband John of Starkville, Mississippi; and a host of other loving relatives and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family beginning at 4pm, on Saturday, February 13, 2021, in the chapel of Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main Street, Dayton, Texas. A celebration of Cathy’s life will follow at 5pm, in the chapel with Rev. Kenneth Brigman officiating.

