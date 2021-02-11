Edward Francis Weeks, age 63 of Onalaska, Texas passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. He was born September 25, 1957 in Corpus Christi, Texas to parents James and Opal Weeks who preceded him in death along with Eddie.

Mr. Weeks retired from Roadway Express. He was a heavy haul truck driver contractor in Iraq and Afghanistan. His favorite sport was fishing. He was a friend to everyone he met.

Survivors include his wife, Ilva Tina Weeks of 25 yrs., 6 mos., and 29 days; brother, James Weeks and wife Wendy; sisters, Dorothy Odom and Marie Hicks; daughter, Rebecca A. Jester and husband Wayde; stepsons, Johnny W. Johnson and Cory D. Johnson and wife Amanda; along with 3 grandchildren, 5 step grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, February 15, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas. Interment will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park, Cleveland, Texas.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

