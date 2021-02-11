Liberty County arrest reports delayed by county switching over to new software

Bluebonnet News readers may have noticed something missing this week – the daily arrest reports.

Over the weekend, Liberty County switched to new software that is not integrated with the old jail records system. County Jail employees are working with Capt. Billy Knox with the sheriff’s office to remedy the problem as quickly as possible.

Knox said on Sunday that he is hoping to have the problem resolved within a few days. Jail staff may have to manually prepare these reports in the meantime, but first they had to catch up with the backlog of photos and records.

We’ll start posting them again as soon as the information becomes available. Thank you for your patience in the meantime.

