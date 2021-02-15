Janet Rae Williams Hundley, 83, passed away on February 12, 2021, at her home in Hull, Texas, in the presence of loved ones. She was born on January 20, 1938, to Elmer and Mabel Trahan Williams and lived most of her life in the Hull-Daisetta community where she was born. She graduated as valedictorian of her high school class and continued her involvement with HD schools throughout her life.

Janet excelled in multiple careers, including working as secretary to school principals and local attorneys; serving as tax collector, cafeteria manager, and transportation coordinator for the HD school district; owning and managing two convenience stores with her husband Sam in Livingston; and managing a private kindergarten at her home in Hull. She could balance a budget, open a tight jar, tell a great story, dance like a star, and find humor in almost any situation.

Creativity flowed from her fingertips, from writing songs and poems to playing piano, from cooking Cajun favorites to teaching music and cards. Her influence is reflected in the talents and interests of her prodigy, extending to the lives of her great-grandchildren.

Janet was a champion. Her famous hook shot helped her average 25 points per game in high school basketball and also led to her membership on multiple all-tournament teams. She continued enjoying sports as a spectator at school events, as an armchair quarterback for college and professional football games, and even as a fan at Comets and Rockets games. She emerged victorious in a washers game at a family vacation in 2005, outplaying both children and grandchildren. She was an amazing bridge player who taught many the intricacies of that game as she scooped up points and took home top prize.

Her commitment to the community was unwavering. Being part of the Bobcat legacy and helping lead the Golden Oldies brought her tremendous joy. Her affiliations with Central Baptist Church were lifelong and impactful, including singing in the choir, teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, writing and directing holiday cantatas, organizing homecoming celebrations, creating and running His Storehouse food support, and playing piano and organ for services.

Greater than her love for competition or community, though, was the love of her family. Janet delighted in the company of loved ones, particularly in spending time with grandchildren and then teaching great-grandchildren the beauty of their legacy. She was a devoted caregiver to multiple family members and never tired of giving. Everyone was welcome in her home, without invitation or the need to knock on the door. Christmas gatherings at her home often included more than 40 guests. She will be missed deeply and remembered fondly by those whose lives she touched.

Janet was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Jo Ann and Marilyn; brother Danny; and love of her life, husband Sam Hundley. She is survived by her sister Sharon Ferguson (Elvis); children Dianne Brazell, Darla Elder (Jason), and Sammy Hundley; 7 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and beloved friends.

Visitation will be held at Allison Funeral Service in Liberty from 5:00—8:00 p.m. on Friday, February 19, 2021. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Central Baptist Church of Daisetta at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Golden Oldies scholarship fund.

