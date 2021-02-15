Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2021:
- Fisher, Jonathan – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
- Hernandez, Frank – Driving While License Suspended
- Patterson, Heather – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
- Vickery, Jeryl – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate
- Wilson, Elizabeth – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information