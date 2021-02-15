Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 6, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 6, 2021:

  • Fisher, Jonathan – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Hernandez, Frank – Driving While License Suspended
  • Patterson, Heather – Assault Causing Bodily Injury
  • Vickery, Jeryl – Forgery to Defraud or Harm Another, Displaying Fictitious License Plate and Operation of Vehicle with Expired License Plate
  • Wilson, Elizabeth – Forgery of a Financial Instrument, Fraudulent Use or Possession of Identifying Information
  • Fisher, Jonathan
  • Patterson, Heather
  • Vickery, Jeryl

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.