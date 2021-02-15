Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2021:

Walker, Anthony Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport

West, Ashton – Possession of Marijuana

Williams, Leslie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Harris County

Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration

Placencia, Rodrigo – Driving While Intoxicated, second

Simmons, Christopher – No Driver’s License

Note: Not all mugshots are available at this time.

