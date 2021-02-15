Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2021:
- Walker, Anthony Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
- West, Ashton – Possession of Marijuana
- Williams, Leslie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Harris County
- Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration
- Placencia, Rodrigo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
- Simmons, Christopher – No Driver’s License
Note: Not all mugshots are available at this time.