Liberty County Jail arrest report, Feb. 7, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on Feb. 7, 2021:

  • Walker, Anthony Jr. – Driving While Intoxicated, Unlawful Carrying a Weapon and Resisting Arrest, Search or Transport
  • West, Ashton – Possession of Marijuana
  • Williams, Leslie – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Hold for Harris County
  • Wells, Cassandra – Displaying Expired License Plate/Registration
  • Placencia, Rodrigo – Driving While Intoxicated, second
  • Simmons, Christopher – No Driver’s License

Note: Not all mugshots are available at this time.

  • Walker, Anthony Jr.
  • Williams, Leslie

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.