School closings for Tuesday

Students in Cleveland, Crosby, Dayton, Hull-Daisetta, Liberty, Shepherd, Splendora and Tarkington ISDs will get to enjoy another snow day on Tuesday, Feb. 16. According to the latest announcement from Hardin ISD, students will participate in virtual learning on Tuesday.

Coldspring-Oakhurst and West Hardin ISDs are out for winter break through Friday, Feb. 19.

Hull-Daisetta ISD students were already scheduled to be out on Tuesday for a staff development day prior to the storm.

For updates regarding the school district in your area, check the District’s Facebook page or website. Updates will be posted to Bluebonnet News as they become available.

