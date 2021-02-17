City of Liberty advising residents to prepare for possible outages

The MISO Reliability Coordinator is declaring a Maximum Generation Emergency Event effective from 5 to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 17.

The City of Liberty purchases power from the Sam Rayburn Municipal Power Agency (SRMPA). SRMPA has been instructed by MISO to “prepare to shed load.”

“Currently the City of Liberty does not know if or when this might occur. In response, The City has instituted our load shedding policy effective for the same period,” according to a press release from the City of Liberty.

If load shedding is required, the City’s policy calls for rolling power outages for all areas of the City lasting for approximately 30 minutes in each area. The power outages will continue until MISO cancels its request for curtailment.

The City says it is not necessary to report these outages as they occur.

“If customers decide to use a portable generator, use it safely and do not run it in an enclosed space. If connecting to the whole house, do so only if the connection has been installed by a licensed electrician to prevent back feed onto the distribution system,” the statement continues.

