Byron Blake Cowart was called home on February 13, 2021. He was born November 4, 1956 to Billy and Anna Lou Cowart in Huntsville, Texas.

He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Ruth Palm Cowart, their daughters Annamarie Christine Cowart and Gabrielle Leigh Cowart; his mother Anna Lou Cowart; his brother John Kerry Cowart, wife Lisa, daughter Madison and son Jacob; brothers-in-law Gary Palm, wife Ruth Ann and David Palm, wife Patsy: sister-in-law Janet Adams, husband Preston; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and countless friends around the world whom he cherished without limits.

He was preceded in death by his father Billy Black Cowart; father-in-law Raymond Charles Palm; and mother-in-law Dorothy Marie Palm.

Byron was a successful businessman, and to everyone he worked with he became a rare, and trusted friend. He knew what everyone in his life was up to and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He has over 41 years of experience in the Oil and Gas Industry. He started his career with Brown Oil Tools in 1979 working as a field serviceman and progressed to regional sales manager before moving on in 1988 to Texas Iron Works where he worked until 1996 in various capacities, finally becoming Region Sales manager. After a short stay with Baker Hughes, handling regional sales of liner hanger products, he went to Weatherford where he worked for 10 years in starting up and building from scratch a market for liner hanger products. In 2009 he became a co-founder of Enhanced Oilfield Technologies, now a division of Key Energy Services. In 2012 he became President and CEO of Team Oil Tools and within the next year World Oil announced the acquisition he led so humbly of Chancellor Oil. His leadership, compassion and pioneer developments in the industry led to Byron earning the Lantern Award of Texas BMA Houston for the creation of ORIO XL Unlimited Frac Sleeve in 2014. Since 2018 he has served as V.P. of Sales and Marketing at Allamon Tool Co.

He holds a B.S degree in Industrial Engineering, with a specialty in Engineering Sales, from Texas A&M University. He has been a guest lecturer to Exxon Mobil, gives bi-annual lectures at Kilgore and Tyler Jr. Colleges.

Byron was a man of faith, family, and friendship. According to his daughter Gabrielle, “It’s no coincidence he waited for the new Northside Baptist sanctuary to be completed. My dad cared more about faith than any oil rig he ever created.” He put his faith into action by cleaning and maintaining a graveyard at the Shockley Chapel Cemetery Association of Dodge.

Byron was a rare treasure who enjoyed “ridin’ and lookin’”, #1 Whataburger, and live music events. It was the little moments that his friends remember and cherish. He was also a fantastic dancer and an excellent party guest. He loved the ranch and he worked hard to keep it looking as it should.

Byron was a loving husband and an amazing father. Anyone who attended their family events or parties could see the love he showed to Ruth, Annamarie, and Gabrielle. The world has lost a light, but heaven has gained an angel. As he would say to his daughters, “Just keep moving forward, baby.”

The family will receive friends 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Northside Baptist Church 1207 F.M. 980 Huntsville, Texas 77320. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. at the church, the Reverend Reagan Cooksey will be officiating. The interment will follow at Center Hill Cemetery in Oakhurst, Texas.

