Beverly Ann Fregia, 53, of Hull, TX passed away Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her residence in Hull, TX. Mrs. Fregia was born January 25, 1968, in Liberty, TX, to the late George Erving Fregia and Dorothy Flowers. She was a homemaker and enjoyed hunting, camping, and riding motorcycles. She loved serving her community and helping anyone. She particularly enjoyed spending time with her grandbaby. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Hull, TX.



Mrs. Fregia is preceded in death by her parents. Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 38 years, Delbert Fregia of Hull, TX; son, Kris Fregia of Liberty, TX; daughter, Kasie Fregia of Hull, TX; sister, Lois Fregia of Old River, TX; and granddaughter, Kaylin Heuitt.



A service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 3:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Funeral Services Inc. with Reverend Joe Dougharty officiating with cremation to follow. A gathering of family and friends will be Friday, February 19, 2021, from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Faith & Family Chapel. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Beverly Ann Fregia please visit our Tribute Store.

