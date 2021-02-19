Billy “Bill” J. Johnson lived a life of devotion to his God, his family, his profession, and his community. Bill was also known as Daddy, Daddy Bill, Pop, Johnson, and The Professor. He was called Home on February 10, 2021, to be with his Lord and Savior. Bill was born on January 1, 1927, in Cayuga, Texas. After graduating from Cayuga High School, Bill joined the US Navy during World War II, where he served for two years. After serving his country, Bill attended Sam Houston State University—receiving his bachelor’s degree in Agriculture.

In 1949, Bill moved to Dayton, Texas, to begin his student teaching, and in 1950, he married his high school sweetheart, Norma Lee Couchman, and together, they started a family. Throughout his career with Dayton ISD, Bill served as an agriculture teacher, math teacher, counselor, and principal. Bill loved assisting students with getting into college and /or career and was a dedicated Bronco fan. Additionally, Bill was an avid bridge and domino player that never met a stranger and was known by all as being a great storyteller. Post retirement, Bill was a deacon and Sunday School teacher at the First Baptist Church of Dayton, served on the Dayton ISD school board, was a recipient of the Dayton ISD Hall of Fame, raised cattle, and traveled with his wife and their many close friends.

After living over 60 years in Dayton, Bill and Norma moved to Arabella in Athens, Texas. On November 7, 2013, they received a Proclamation of Bill and Norma Johnson Day for their many contributions made to the Dayton community.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Evva Johnson; sister, Freddie Marie Magee; two infant brothers; In-laws, George and Faye Couchman; sister- in- law, Melva Cozad; brother-in-law, Bill Cozad; and many close friends.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Norma Johnson; his daughters, Sonya Cather (Dale) of Baytown, Texas; Brenda Lindsey (Marty) of Athens, Texas, and Martha Damek (Keith) of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Mary Evva Johnson; along with many nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.

Bill loved his family, friends, and former students more than life itself. We know he has moved on to his great reward, and as he walks through the pearly gates, he is jingling his change and whistling to the tune of “When We All Get to Heaven”.

We will celebrate his life 10:00 a.m., Friday, February 26, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery under the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Chase Cather; Blake Cather; Jason Lindsey; Ryan Damek; sons-in-law, Dale Cather; Marty Lindsey; and Keith Damek. Honorary pallbearers will be David and Randel Arnold (Boyd Arnold), Bernie Wayne Brown, Steve Duggar, Webb Farish, Jay Knight (Audway Knight), Tom Stevenson (Anson Rigby), Lester Ray Wisegerber, the men in Bill’s Sunday School class, and the deacons of the First Baptist Church in Dayton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to:

First Baptist Church of Dayton, 202 E Houston St., Dayton, Texas, 77535 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

