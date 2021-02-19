Charlotte Beatrice Strahan, 46, of Batson, Texas passed away Monday, February 15, 2021, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, Texas. Charlotte was born on August 7, 1974, to Defsy Miley Strahan and the late Billy Eugene Strahan in Beaumont, Texas. Charlotte was a pharmaceutical technician for Script Care, LTD. She was a devoted daughter who loved to cook, read books, going to the beach, and caring for her Freckles. She enjoyed watching the Houston Astros and the Dallas Cowboys. Most of all Charlotte loved being the “Aunt”, to her nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all who loved her.



Charlotte is preceded in death by her father, Billy Eugene Strahan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving mother, Defsy Miley Strahan of Batson, Texas; brothers, Steve Strahan of Keller, Texas, Josh Strahan and wife, Gina of Hardin, Texas, Mike Strahan of Batson, Texas; sister, Crystal Broom, and husband, David of Liberty, Texas; aunts, Mary Ellen Carouthers of Batson, Texas, Joan Gandy and husband, Barney of Batson, Texas, Sissy Santos and husband, Bobby of Old River, Texas, Alice Faye Jacobs of Batson, Texas; nephews, Blake Strahan of Keller, Texas, Cody Strahan and wife Samantha of Austin, Texas, Austin Strahan of Beaumont, Texas, Brett Strahan of Hardin, Texas, Jake Strahan of Hardin, Texas; nieces, Jericho Strahan of Batson, Texas, Miley Jordan of Liberty, Texas, numerous cousins, other family members, and a host of friends.



A graveside service of remembrance will be held Saturday, February 20, 2021, at 2:00 pm at Guedry Cemetery in Batson, Texas with Pastor Tolbert Hudspeth officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be on Friday, February 19, 2021, from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at First Baptist Church 23650 FM 770 Batson, Texas 77519



Honoring Charlotte as pallbearers are Blake Strahan, Cody Strahan, Austin Strahan, Brett Strahan, Jake Strahan, and Jonathan Fregia. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charlotte Beatrice Strahan please visit our Tribute Store.

