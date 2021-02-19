Dayton Municipal Court participating in statewide effort to resolve outstanding cases

Law enforcement agencies and courts statewide are conducting a Texas Court Case Resolution Campaign. Beginning Feb. 12, individuals can expect to see public service advertisements and receive contact from Courts regarding the campaign.

Dayton Municipal Court and other agencies will step up efforts to actively resolve outstanding cases beginning, March 6.

The campaign is designed to target thousands of defendants with outstanding cases in participating jurisdictions including numerous county, justices of the peace and municipal courts.

Under Texas Law, individuals appearing before a court and making a good faith effort to resolve outstanding Class C cases are afforded safe harbor and not subject to arrest.

Additionally, if a judgment is rendered against an individual who is unable to pay the judgment, the individual may request a judge to assess their ability to pay and offer alternative means to satisfy the judgment.

Individuals with outstanding cases are encouraged to contact the Court to voluntarily resolve their cases before being compelled to appear in Court. For more information, contact the Dayton Municipal Court at 936-258-5312.

