Reverend Volney Robert (V.R.) Hylton Jr., 88, of Liberty, Texas passed away peacefully on February 17, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. V.R. was born on September 3, 1932 in Moss Bluff, Texas to parents Volney R. Hylton, Sr. and Fay Alva Anderson Hylton.

The Hylton and Anderson families from Moss Bluff, Texas were members of the pioneer families of Liberty and Chambers counties. V.R.’s father was a descendant of the Hylton and Johns families. His great-great-grandfather was a Judge of a Territory under Spanish rule and was granted six hundred and forty acres in Baker M. Spinks League, which was a Spanish Land Grant. V.R.’s mother descended from the Hardin family, who helped found the Republic of Texas, around 1822. Both families were sons and daughters of the Republic, making V.R. a double son of the Republic of Texas. V.R. was a true, proud Texan.

In 1951, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed in Korea with “The Flying Fiends, 36th FB Squadron” and received the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, and the Bronze Star to Korean Service Medal.

After being honorably discharged, he returned to Liberty to start his civilian life with his wife, Carrie Jean. Their committed sixty-six years of marriage is a testament to their wedding vows they pledged on July 26, 1954. V.R. has always been a God-fearing man with strong biblical beliefs and principals. His unwavering love for God, his Country and family ran deep in his veins. The summation of his life’s work on earth is that he was a “servant to all.” He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend. He will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

V.R. was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy Hylton; sister, Elizabeth Hylton; sister, Margie Liddell and sister, Lucille Tyler. He leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife, Carrie Jean Hylton; daughter, Janet Gail Guido and husband Carmen; son, David Waylon Hylton and wife Jada; daughter, Deborah Faye Forney; grandson, Lance Gibson and wife April; grandson, Jared Gibson; granddaughter, Angeline Guido Hall and husband John; granddaughter, Bree Hylton; grandson, Logan Hylton; granddaughter, Carly Moreno and husband Juan; granddaughter, Alexis Hylton; and six, great-grandchildren; as well as numerous other loving family members, and friends.

Honoring the family by serving as pallbearers are David Hylton, Carmen Guido, Lance Gibson, Jared Gibson, Logan Hylton and John Forney. Honorary pallbearers are Judge Ronnie Davis, Harvey Williamson, Billy Hylton, Pete Grega, Jerry Galvan, Brent Hylton, Frank Liddell, John Paul Hylton and Carroll Wayne Hylton.

Friends are invited to visit with the family between 12-2 PM on Sunday, February 21, 2021 in the chapel at Allison Funeral Service, 1101 N. Travis Liberty, TX 77575.

Funeral service will begin at 2 PM with Pastor Andy Glenn, David Hylton and Bobby Williams officiating. A private burial and committal will immediately follow at Cooke Memorial Cemetery in Liberty. In lieu of flowers, you may consider making a donation in his memory to (SOS) Spirit of Sharing Liberty, Texas.

