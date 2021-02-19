Wilbur Allen Bradbury, 76, of Cleveland, Texas passed away on Thursday, February 18, 2021. He was born on Wednesday, March 15, 1944 in Saline County, Illinois to Herschel Edward Bradbury and Minnie Florence Posey Bradbury, both of whom have preceded him in death. Wilbur was also preceded in death by his brother, Bill Bradbury, sister, Millie Williams. Left to cherish his memory are his caregivers and close friends Sena and Carl Brown; sister, Sarah May Swatsley; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A graveside service for Wilber will take place on Monday, March 1, 2021 at 11:15 am at Houston National Cemetery.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Wilber Allen Bradbury, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

