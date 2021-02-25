Street in Cleveland renamed in memory of beloved resident

Lilley Street in Cleveland was retired to the history books on Wednesday as a new chapter in history was started with the renaming of the street in honor of the late James Carter Sr.

Carter, who died in 2014 at the age of 68, was a beloved member of the community, best remembered as someone who looked out for the wellbeing of his neighborhood and its residents.

A native of Pct. 20, a predominantly black community in Cleveland, Carter’s friends say he had a “heart of gold.”

James Carter Sr. is remembered as someone who loved his Cleveland community. His family members say he was always looking out for the wellbeing of his neighbors. He died in 2014.

“James was a unique individual and a wonderful friend,” said Councilwoman Carolyn McWaters at the renaming ceremony. “Since he was 13 years old, he worked for my family. He was such a kind and wonderful human being, and I am so thankful we are doing this to honor him.”

The initiative to rename the street was pushed by Roscoe Warrick, a friend of the Carter family. Earlier this year, Warrick petitioned the Cleveland City Council to rename the street, and they agreed.

“When I started working on this, I was thinking about Mr. Carter. One morning, while my momma was still alive, I woke up at 4 o’clock in the morning to hammers and nails on my front porch. Mr. Carter came to my house and, at no charge, was putting a ramp on my house,” Warrick said.

With City of Cleveland’s Public Works employees assisting, James Carter Jr. installs the sign honoring his late father on Wednesday.

Warrick said Carter explained to him that he was tired of seeing Warrick “hustle and tussle” to get his mother down the stairs in her wheelchair.

According to Warrick, Carter looked out for the children in the community, though few may have realized it at the time. He made sure that tree limbs were cut back so as not to overhang the street in front of his house on Lilley Street, now Carter Ave.

“He told me that children could be walking and limbs might fall on them, so he would have those limbs cut,” Warrick said. “We have to get back to caring for each other like that. We also have to put some trash cans on these corners. Mr. Carter put trash cans on all the corners in the neighborhood. He would come and empty them, too. We gotta get back to that.”

If he noticed someone throwing trash out of their car window, Carter would get in his vehicle and follow them with the trash, and then hand it to them and ask them to place it in a trash can, his family members say.

Three of Carter’s five children were present for the street renaming ceremony. His descendants include four sons, Michael, James Jr., Kenneth and Ontario, and daughter, Barbara Carter-Pettie, five grandchildren and several greatgrandchildren.

James Carter Jr. helped with the installation of the sign on Wednesday. He got choked up listening to the kind comments about his father. Carter said the street renaming was the fulfillment of a dream.

“I tried to do it once but they said it was a lot of paperwork, so I gave up. I am glad and honored they still recognized my father. This has been a touching moment,” he said.

A city employee removes the Lilley Street sign to make way for the James Carter Sr. St. sign in Cleveland on Wednesday.

Cleveland Mayor Richard Boyett, Police Chief Darrel Broussard, Councilman Danny Lee and family members of the late James Carter Sr. watch as the Lilley Street sign is removed on Wednesday. The street was named in honor of Mr. Carter, who is a beloved member of the community even after his death in 2014.

Family, friends and loved ones of James Carter Sr. attended a street renaming ceremony on Wednesday. Earlier this year, Cleveland City Council agreed to the renaming of Lilley Street in honor of Carter after it was brought to their attention by Roscoe Warrick.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

