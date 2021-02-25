TVE announces scholarships for local graduates

Ten deserving students from four area high schools have been selected as this year’s recipients of the Trinity Valley Exposition’s scholarships. TVE has awarded scholarships to youths of Liberty and Chambers counties since 1983.
In order to qualify, all scholarship applicants must have participated in a recognized TVE competition within the Livestock Show, Public Speaking, Home Economics or other contests approved by the TVE Board of Directors for a minimum of one year. They must also maintain a certain grade point average.
This year’s recipients are:
- Kennedy Evans – Liberty High School – $4,500
- Wyatt Tulley – Liberty ISD – $4,500
- Keilee Day – Tarkington ISD – $3,500
- Abby Connelly – Liberty ISD – $3,500
- Kyle Reynolds – Tarkington ISD – $3,000
- Noah Clearo – Tarkington ISD – $2,500
- Julie Adams – Liberty ISD – $1,500
- Paul Thonsgaard – Hardin ISD – $1,500
- Maci Collins – Hardin ISD – $1,500
This year, TVE did not award continuing education scholarships.
If you are interested in contributing to the TVE Scholarship Fund, contact the TVE office at 936-336-7455 or send email to info@tvefair.com.
For more information on TVE, go online to https://www.tvefair.com/