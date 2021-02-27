Bohn O’Neal “Neal” Hudson, age 80 of Conroe, Texas passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. He was born November 22, 1940 in Houston, Texas to parents Odell and Hellen Brownell Hudson who preceded him in death along with his son, Dennis Hudson.

Neal Hudson was a husband, father, grandfather, and a great-grandfather. He was a machinist and a rancher. He owned his own business, Hudson Machine, for over 20 years as well as ran a successful ranch. He really enjoyed his cattle as well as his hayfields. In his free time he enjoyed to fish.

Survivors include his wife, Helen Hudson; son, Henry Hudson; grandchildren, Britney Marsh, Sarah Teal, Hank Hudson, and Cole Hudson; great-grandchildren, Hayden Marsh, Briana Marsha, Alana Teal and Hudson Teal; grand-in-laws, Joshua Marsh and Christ Teal; numerous other relatives and cherished friends.

A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas.

