Jeffrey Alan Hughes, age 65 of Shepherd, Texas passed away Monday, March 1, 2021. He was born January 9, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to parents Richard Levi Hughes and Mary Ann Beller Hughes, who preceded him in death along with his father-in-law, Murray “Pops” Chreene.

Jeff proudly served our country in the US Air Force from 1974-1980. He loved the outdoors and enjoyed watching his grandkids play sports and in the show arena with their livestock. He was a dedicated member of the Mason Logic #866 of Shepherd, serving with his fellow Masons.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 35 years, Melody Chreene Hughes; his daughter, Kayla Hughes Chreene; son, Dustin Hughes and wife Hollie; brothers, Richard Hughes and wife Debbie, James Hughes; sister, Dorothy Hughes Eisel and husband Thomas; Mother-in-law; Erma Chreene; grandchildren, Savannah Chreene and Preston, Karter Hughes, and Adalyn Hughes; Great-grandchild, Tenzlee Chreene-Mozingo; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 6-9 pm., Thursday, March 4, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Services will be held at 11:00 am Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with Pastor Zack Currie and Charles Hermes officiating. Interment will follow at Farley Chapel Cemetery in Shepherd, Texas.

