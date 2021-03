Dayton High School’s one-act play, Laura Dennis, advanced to the next round of the state one-act play competition. At last week’s zone contest, the group received five individual awards.

Stephenie Morgan won the technical award; Allison Muscanere and Abcede Ivey were named to Honorable Mention All-Star Cast; and Alivia Diruzza and Carter Cox were picked for All-Star Cast.

The next round will be held at Kingwood Park High School on Friday, March 12.Â

