Charles Ross “Shorty” Guion, 58, of Cleveland, Texas was called home on Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born on Thursday, July 5, 1962 in Brownsville, Texas. Shorty was preceded in death by his mother, Virginia Lee Guion, and nephew, Brad Michael Boston. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Kelly Guion; daughter, Mason Lee Guion; father, Donald Ross Guion; sister, Mitzi Gayle Boston and husband Mike; brothers, Greg Allen Guion and wife Brenda, Brad Calvin Guion and wife Cheryl; mother-in-law, Sharon Jarrell; nieces and nephews, along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Shorty will be held at Neal Funeral Home on March 13, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. A Memorial Service for Shorty will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 2:00 pm. Mark Needham will be officiating.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Charles Ross “Shorty” Guion, please visit our floral store.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

