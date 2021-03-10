Lisa Ann Pady, 46, of Humble, Texas passed away on Sunday, March 7, 2021. She was born on Monday, July 22, 1974 in Houston, Texas. Lisa was preceded in death by her brother, Joe Paul Montalvo. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 6 years, Stephen Pady; children, Elizabeth Brogdon, Jaret Storey; parents, Nicolasa and Jose Montalvo; sisters, Dawn Chavez, Erika Salgado, Ernestine Mohon and husband Gary, Vickie Montalvo, Linda Pady and husband Terry; grandchild, Amiyah Hart; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. Visitation for Lisa will be held on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home from 5:00 to 9:00 PM.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

