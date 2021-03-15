Donald Lee Wyatt, age 86 of Dayton, Texas passed away Thursday, March 11, 2021. He was born June 9, 1934 in Augusta, Georgia to parents Grady and Jennie Bell Wyatt who preceded him in death along with his sister, Dolores; brother-in-law, Sidney Konkle; and son, Todd Wyatt.

Donald raised Arabian Horses for 50+ years. He worked for Delta Airlines for over 30 years.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years; Diane; daughters, Jennifer Wyatt, Kimberly and husband John Morgan, Julie and husband Travis Snead; sons, Kerry and wife Paula, Jeffrey and wife Michele, Christopher and wife Michelle, Shawn, Kevin and wife Jennifer, and Jonathan Wyatt; sister, Sara; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Services are pending.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

