Johnny Ray Crippens, age 75 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Monday, March 8, 2021. He was born February 1, 1946 in Texas to parents Lenard and Elsie Bowen Crippens who preceded him in death.

Johnny was a mother hen over his kids and adored his grandchildren. Hit and miss engines were his passion. He was always an outdoors person and never backed away from any challenge. He loved history. Finding it, learning about it and preserving it. He was a fiercely loyal friend. He lived simply and loved his family. He would help anyone anytime, and in any situation. He always put his needs last.

Survivors include his son, Justin Crippens and wife Dawn, and their children Mallory and Reygan; his daughter, Jessica Langley and husband Curtis, and their children Kassidy, Caroline, and Clay; the mother of his children, Jeannie Kathrine Crippens; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas.

