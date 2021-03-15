Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2021

By
Bluebonnet News
-

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2021:

  • Keener, Treval Ladale – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility
  • Conger, Frank Dale – Continuous Violence Against the Family
  • Adams, Oran Matthew – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle
  • Moran, Ruben – Assault/Family Violence
  • McAdams, Steven Shane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument
  • Palmer, Larry Darnell Jr. – Assault with previous conviction
  • Robinson, Kasidy Len – Possession of Marijuana
  • Rives, Lee Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Forgery of a Financial Instrument
