Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 8, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 8, 2021:

Keener, Treval Ladale – Speeding, Failure to Appear, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility

Conger, Frank Dale – Continuous Violence Against the Family

Adams, Oran Matthew – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle

Moran, Ruben – Assault/Family Violence

McAdams, Steven Shane – Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Unlawful Use of Criminal Instrument

Palmer, Larry Darnell Jr. – Assault with previous conviction

Robinson, Kasidy Len – Possession of Marijuana

Rives, Lee Charles – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Dangerous Drug and Forgery of a Financial Instrument

