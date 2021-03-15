Sharon Patricia Schilling, 70, of Liberty, TX, passed away at Houston Methodist San Jacinto Hospital in Baytown, TX. She was born on January 7, 1951, in Houston, TX to the late Willis Harley Langley & Mary Bruce Mason. Mrs. Schilling enjoyed spending her days baking, cooking, crafting, fishing, gardening, and shopping. She loved to read books, paint, and spending time with her grandchildren and family. Mrs. Schilling was a Christian woman who also enjoyed ministering to people, serving, and loved music. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Mrs. Schilling is preceded in death by her parents; her son, Elmer Lee Tanton Jr.; sister, Faye Phillips; and brother, Kevin Willingham.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband Willie Ray Schilling of Liberty, TX; sons, William Larry Miller Jr. of Liberty, TX, and Richard Eli Schilling and wife, Patsy of Liberty, TX; daughters, Patricia Louise Pilgreen of Liberty, TX, Meredith Denise McWilliams of AR, and Harmonee LeAnn Schilling of Liberty, TX; brothers, Stephen Langley of Houston, TX and Jeffrey Willingham of Houston, TX; sister, Janice Holt of Houston, TX; grandchildren, 7; and great-grandchildren, 4; and a host of loving family and friends.



A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, March 17, 2021, at 11:00 am at Mt Calvary Baptist Church-Marysee in Moss Hill, TX with Reverend Carlton Bailey officiating. A gathering of family and friends will also be Wednesday, March 17, 2021, from 10:00 am until the time of service. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sharon Schilling please visit our Tribute Store.

