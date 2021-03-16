Army Corps of Engineers evaluating permit application for dump site in Devers

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Galveston District Regulatory Program says it is evaluating a Department of the Army permit application (SWG-2015-00855) submitted by Holtmar Land, LLC. for proposed dredging, bulkhead construction, and installation of three mooring piles at their project site located within, and adjacent to, the San Jacinto River. This application is being evaluated under Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act of 1899.

In this Rice University map, it shows the location of the San Jacinto River Waste Pits. Compare this map to the one attached to this article that shows where dredging is being proposed that could impact Liberty County if a dump site in Devers is approved by the Army Corps of Engineers.

“This project is not being proposed by, nor constructed by, USACE. Further, USACE permits do not grant property rights, nor do they obviate the need for applicants to acquire all other Federal, state and/or local authorizations that may pertain to a specific project, such as local building permits, flood plain clearances, etc.,” the statement reads.

An Interagency Coordination Notice (ICN) was distributed to Federal, and State Agencies, local officials, and those with property adjoining the project site and the proposed dredged material placement area. The ICN for this permit application solicits comments from these entities for a 15-day period (calendar days) which ends on March 19, 2021.

If other interested parties wish to submit comments, they may do so through their local elected officials or by requesting a copy of the ICN. Requests for the notice can be submitted to: CESWGRegulatoryIbox@usace.army.mil.

Comments must be received in writing via mail or e-mail. Email comments may be received until close of business on March 19, 2021. Comments submitted through the mail must be postmarked by March 19, 2021. They may be mailed to: USACE, Regulatory Division, PO Box 1229, Galveston, Texas 77553-1229.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

