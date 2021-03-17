Joyce Lynette Murphy, 61, of New Waverly, Texas passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021. She was born on Friday, November 13, 1959. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents. Left to cherish her memory is her loving son, James Christian and wife Amanda Duncan; best friend, Leonard McDuell; grandchildren, James Christian, Jr., Brayden Christian, Alarik Duncan, Camarie Harrison, Camiya Harrison; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends.

