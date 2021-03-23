Notice of public sale

Please be advised that Equify Financial, LLC will conduct a Public Sale of the following Equipment at
Date of Sale: March 30, 2021, at 10 AM (CT) Sale location for all equipment (on-site and off-site) will be held at 15500 Highway 59 N Humble, TX 77396
|MAKE
|MODEL
|DESCRIPTION
|Kenworth
|T800
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit w/ 14,775L Capacity
|Kenworth
|T400
|Cummins ISL 380 HP Engine, 13 Speed Trans, Hotsy Hot Water
|Kenworth
|T800
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
|Kenworth
|T800
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
|Kenworth
|T800
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
|Kenworth
|T800
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
|Peterbilt
|335
|ISC 315 HP Engine, 10 Speed Eaton Fuller Trans, Custom Hot Water
|Freightliner
|FLD120
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit
|Freightliner
|FLD120SD
|Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit
|GMC
|Sierra
|2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|Chevrolet
|Silverado
|2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|Chevrolet
|Avalanche
|Sport Utility 4-Dr Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|GMC
|Sierra
|2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|GMC
|Sierra
|2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|GMC
|Sierra
|2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|Ringo
|Hotsy Skid Monted Hot Water Pressure Washer w/ Water Tanks and 4 hose
|Ringo
|Utility Trailer
|Chevrolet
|Silverado
|Crew Cab Pickup Truck
|Dodge
|5500
|Pickup Truck w/ Box Bed pressure washer system
|Ford
|350SD
|Crew Cab Pickup Truck
The Equipment will be sold on an “as-is”, “where-is” basis to the highest bidder for cash, and Equify Financial LLC reserves the right to bid. Further information or to inspect the personal property prior to the sale, contact Michael Davied at (817) 490-6816.