Notice of public sale

Please be advised that Equify Financial, LLC will conduct a Public Sale of the following Equipment at

Date of Sale: March 30, 2021, at 10 AM (CT) Sale location for all equipment (on-site and off-site) will be held at 15500 Highway 59 N Humble, TX 77396

MAKE MODEL DESCRIPTION Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit w/ 14,775L Capacity Kenworth T400 Cummins ISL 380 HP Engine, 13 Speed Trans, Hotsy Hot Water Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Kenworth T800 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Peterbilt 335 ISC 315 HP Engine, 10 Speed Eaton Fuller Trans, Custom Hot Water Freightliner FLD120 Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit Freightliner FLD120SD Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck Chevrolet Avalanche Sport Utility 4-Dr Crew Cab Pickup Truck GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck GMC Sierra 2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck Ringo Hotsy Skid Monted Hot Water Pressure Washer w/ Water Tanks and 4 hose Ringo Utility Trailer Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab Pickup Truck Dodge 5500 Pickup Truck w/ Box Bed pressure washer system Ford 350SD Crew Cab Pickup Truck

The Equipment will be sold on an “as-is”, “where-is” basis to the highest bidder for cash, and Equify Financial LLC reserves the right to bid. Further information or to inspect the personal property prior to the sale, contact Michael Davied at (817) 490-6816.

