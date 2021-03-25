Notice of public sale

Please be advised that Equify Financial, LLC will conduct a Public Sale of the following Equipment at

Date of Sale:  March 30, 2021, at 10 AM (CT) Sale location for all equipment (on-site and off-site) will be held at 15500 Highway 59 N Humble, TX 77396

MAKEMODELDESCRIPTION
   
KenworthT800Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit w/ 14,775L Capacity
KenworthT400Cummins ISL 380 HP Engine, 13 Speed Trans, Hotsy Hot Water
KenworthT800Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
KenworthT800Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
KenworthT800Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
KenworthT800Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cummins ISX 525HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac
Peterbilt335ISC 315 HP Engine, 10 Speed Eaton Fuller Trans, Custom Hot Water
FreightlinerFLD120Tri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit
FreightlinerFLD120SDTri Axle Tractor w/ Cat C15 500HP Engine, 18 Speed, w/ SD Hydrovac Unit
GMCSierra2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
ChevroletSilverado2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
ChevroletAvalancheSport Utility 4-Dr Crew Cab Pickup Truck
GMCSierra2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
GMCSierra2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
GMCSierra2500HD Crew Cab Pickup Truck
Ringo Hotsy Skid Monted Hot Water Pressure Washer w/ Water Tanks and 4 hose
Ringo Utility Trailer
ChevroletSilveradoCrew Cab Pickup Truck
Dodge5500Pickup Truck w/ Box Bed pressure washer system
Ford350SDCrew Cab Pickup Truck

The Equipment will be sold on an “as-is”, “where-is” basis to the highest bidder for cash, and Equify Financial LLC reserves the right to bid.  Further information or to inspect the personal property prior to the sale, contact Michael Davied at (817) 490-6816.

