Norma Lee Couchman Johnson lived a life of devotion to God and her family. Norma was also known as Mom, MeMe, NoNo, PeeWee, and Ms. Norma. She was called Home on March 24, 2021 to be with her devoted husband and Heavenly Father. Norma was born on May 26, 1927 in Boynton, Oklahoma. After graduating from Cayuga High School , Norma attended business school in Port Arthur, Texas. On April 7, 1950, Norma married her high school sweetheart, Billy J. Johnson, and together they started a family. Her main focus in life was her husband and raising her three daughters, while at the same time managing to work in various business positions. Norma was very active with her daughters’ interests and activities and was always their biggest fan! Ms. Norma retired after several years as a bookkeeper at Pelco Construction.

After retiring, Norma and Bill loved to travel, often with their closest friends. She was very proud that they had the opportunity to travel through 47 of the 50 states. Daddy Bill was happy to gift Norma and her daughters with trips to Hawaii, a cruise, and many other places.

Norma was a strong woman with a quiet, sweet spirit. She was loved and admired by all who knew her. Her strong faith was exemplified by her servant’s heart and joyful spirit. She enjoyed serving on the benevolence and treasurer committees at First Baptist Church, and was involved with various clubs within the community.

After living over 60 years in Dayton, Bill and Norma moved to Arabella in Athens, Texas. She enjoyed her new friends at Arabella and continued being involved in their various activities.

Norma was preceded in death by her husband, Billy J. Johnson; parents, George and Faye Couchman; sister and brother-in-law, Melva and Bill Cozad; in-laws, Alfred and Evva Johnson; sister-in-law, Freddie Magee, and many close friends.

She is survived by her daughters, Sonya Cather(Dale) of Baytown, Texas; Brenda Lindsey(Marty) of Athens, Texas; and Martha Damek (Keith) of Tucson, Arizona; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Mary Johnson; along with many nieces, cousins, and a host of friends.

We will celebrate her life at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, 2021 at First Baptist Church in Dayton. Interment will follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery at the direction of Pace-Stancil Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, 1 Billy Graham Parkway, Charlotte, NC 28201-0001.

