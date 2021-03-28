Patricia Diane Abrams, 50, of Cleveland Texas, gained her wings on Thursday March 25, 2021. She was born on Tuesday January 5, 1971 in Hillsboro, Illinois. Patricia is preceded in death by her father, Charles Rayford Woodall. She is survived by her loving son, Steven Abrams and fiancé Viola Smith; fiancé, Cloyce Davis; mother, Mary Kay Buchanan and husband Kenneth; brother Tony Woodall and wife Janette; sister Juli Wilbur and husband Glenn; granddaughter Kathrine Abrams. She will be missed by all who know her.

