David Christopher Lewis, age 67 of Huffman, Texas passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021. He was born January 29, 1954 in Houston, Texas to parents Benard and Josephine Lewis who preceded him in death along with his brothers, Michael and Roger; sisters, Donna and Tammie; and wife, Charlotte.

Survivors include his fiancée, Betty Wilson; daughter, Penny Hubler and husband Davyd; sons, Shawn, Brian and wife Rachel, Jason and Colin; brothers, Jimbo Howard and Troy Lewis; grandchildren, Ethan, Zoey, Aiden, Elizabeth, Olivia, Cheyenne, Cameron, Tara, Todd, Trevor, Aubrey and Blaklee; other survivors, Jason Jones and Nicole, Dustin and Chancey LaField, Roger Fernandez, Chris Fernandez and Nathan Fernandez; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, March 29, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Cleveland, Texas with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m officiated by Ray Morse. Interment will follow at Pace Stancil Memorial Rest Gardens, Cleveland, Texas.

