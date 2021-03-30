Janet Lynn Cooper Rodgers, 62, of Dayton, TX passed away March 27, 2021 in Galveston, TX.

Janet was born February 1, 1959, in Pasadena, TX to the late Isaac Quenton “Archie” Cooper and Beverly Isaacks.

Janet is survived by her loving mother, Beverly Cooper Echols. Husband, Larry Mack Rodgers. Sons: Timothy Tellez and wife Jaime, Michael Tellez and wife Monica. Daughters: Stephanie Bush and partner Gurtis Moosebroker, and step-daughter Ciarra Rodgers. Randy Cooper, brother. Sister, Sandra Rutland and husband Daniel. Grandchildren: Clayton Tellez and partner Mikayla, Austin Tellez and partner Katelyn, Samantha Tellez and partner Julio, Lane Tellez, Chase Tellez, Gabriel Cheatham, Micah Cheatham, Dylan Bush and Madilyn Moosebroker. Great Grandchildren: Eliana, Audrey, and Parker as well as 2 nieces: Sarah Fleener and Suzanne Tamez and a nephew: Joshua Cooper.

The family will honor Janet’s memory with a small family graveside gathering at Magnolia Cemetery on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Flowers can be sent to Pace-Stancil Dayton, TX.

Any monetary donations may be sent to First Assembly of God Dayton, TX.

