Marcus DeWayne Baldwin, 50, of Houston, Texas was called home on Monday, March 29, 2021. He was born on Friday, October 2, 1970 in Dayton, Texas. Marcus was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia Ann Baldwin, uncles, Too Tall and Thomas Williams, grandparents, Mabel Zeno, Wash Baldwin and wife Eldora. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife Rachel Baldwin; father, Daren Ray Williams; daughter, Elizabeth JoAnna Mehlhorn and husband Antrone; brother, Jason Amos and wife Leathia; sisters, Brandy Schofield and husband David, Whitney Moore, Dominique Baldwin; grandchildren, Sophia Elizabeth Mehlhorn and Carson Avery Mehlhorn; uncle, Wilfred Williams and wife Agnes; along with numerous other loving family and treasured friends. A Celebration of life for Marcus will be held at Neal Funeral Home on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Neal Funeral Home at 10:00 am. Interment for Marcus will immediately follow at Acie Cemetery.

Pallbearers for the service will be Joseph Alcock, Jr., Jason Amos, Daren Ray Williams, Antrone Mehlhorn, Jr.

All services were handled under the trusted care of Neal Funeral Home.

