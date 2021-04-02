Joe Ann Noe Gutierrez, 71, of Dayton passed away on March 30, 3021 in Kingwood. Joe Ann was born September 4, 1949 in Houston, Texas to parents Joel Noe and Viola Grimes Noe.

Joe Ann spent most of her life in Dayton and was previously of Sheldon. She attended Dayton schools where she was a member of the class of 1968. She enjoyed watching crime shows, crocheting, and dancing. Joe Ann loved her family dearly especially her grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Michael Gutierrez; daughter, Jamie Wallace and brother, Robert Noe. She is survived by her children, Donna Cook and Adam Buckner, Sean Gutierrez and wife Barbara, and Kayce Jares and husband Matthew; her grandchildren, William Gutierrez and wife Brandi, Charissa Jones and husband Michael, Lauren Gutierrez, Stephan Wilson and wife Amanda, Shalee Ionescu and husband Alex, Keera Benavides and husband John and Ethan Jares; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joel Noe, Jr.; sisters, Shirley Creel, Tina Tester, Jeannie McDowell and Linda Boudro; also numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A memorial service for Joe Ann will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Pace-Stancil Funeral Home with Rev. Jeff Day officiating.

