Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 30, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 30, 2021:

Warren, Danette – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Rollins, Zackery Tray Jr. – No Driver’s License, Expired Registration, Failure to Maintain Financial Responsibility and Driving While License Invalid

Richardson, Wyman Alfred – Hold for Harris County-Driving While Intoxicated

Serna, Israel Antonio – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Garcia, Jocelyn – Assault Causing Bodily Injury

Blundell, Keith Aaron – Criminal Mischief

Buckalew, Johnny Dale Jr. – Possession of a Controlled Substance and No Driver’s License

Ficklin, Jeffery Benjamin – Hold for Harris County-Aggravated Assault/Family Violence (no mugshot available)

Moreno, Avelar Alonso – Bond Forfeiture-Possession of Marijuana

Nugent, Stacie Elaine – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Siddall, Christina Nicole – Possession of a Controlled Substance, Displaying Fictitious Motor Vehicle Registration and Blue Warrant

Pesina, Jesus Ramirez – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Conner, Dale Warren Jr. – Human Trafficking, Sexual Assault of a Child and Bestiality

Conner, Dale Warren Jr.

Nugent, Stacie

Pesina, Jesus Ramirez

Siddall, Christina Nicole

Buckalew, Johnny Dale Jr.

Garcia, Jocelyn

Richardson, Wyman Alfred

Serna, Israel Antonio

Warren, Danette

Blundell, Keith Aaron

Share this: Twitter

Facebook