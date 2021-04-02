Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2021

The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2021:

Harrelson, Tony Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance

Nichols, LaCharles Tradarious – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon

Gajdosik, Lincoln Raleigh – Possession of Marijuana and Interfering With Public Duties

Rubio, Genaro – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Santiago Hernandez, Concepcion – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury

Bass, Garland Andre – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair

Ware, Austin Tyler – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt

Dickerson, Kenneth Dewayne – Public Intoxication (no mug shot available)

