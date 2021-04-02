Liberty County Jail arrest report, March 31, 2021

Bluebonnet News
The following people were booked in at the Liberty County Jail on March 31, 2021:

  • Harrelson, Tony Scott – Possession of a Controlled Substance
  • Nichols, LaCharles Tradarious – Possession of Marijuana and Unlawful Carrying a Weapon
  • Gajdosik, Lincoln Raleigh – Possession of Marijuana and Interfering With Public Duties
  • Rubio, Genaro – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Santiago Hernandez, Concepcion – Injury to a Child/Disabled/Elderly Person With Intent to Cause Bodily Injury
  • Bass, Garland Andre – Possession of a Controlled Substance and Tampering/Fabricating Physical Evidence With Intent to Impair
  • Ware, Austin Tyler – Rider Not Secured by Safety Belt
  • Dickerson, Kenneth Dewayne – Public Intoxication (no mug shot available)
