Max Walter Reinhardt, 45, of Coldspring, Texas passed away on Wednesday, March 24, 2021. Max was born on September 01, 1975 in Durban, South Africa to Clive and Donna Reinhardt.

After immigrating and arriving in Kingwood Texas in 1990, Max went to Kingwood High School and graduated in 1993. After which time he attended and graduated from Kingwood College and thereafter from Trinity University with a BA degree. After college Max joined the US Navy and was based in Keflavik, Iceland for a period of four years after which time he joined the U.S Coastguard and stationed in Homer, Alaska. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Coastguard due to a severe back injury. From Kingwood, Max relocated to Coldspring with his wife Kim in 2015 where they enjoyed the more quiet and slower paced life style. He worked at Crothall Healthcare, Inc., in Houston as a Production Manager and Safety Supervisor.

Max is survived by his parents Donna and Clive Reinhardt and is preceded by his sister Della Reinhardt who passed away in 2019, his loving wife Kim and children Olivia, Tristan and Kara. His aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends here in Texas and South Africa.

Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel, Coldspring, Texas with visitation starting at 12:00 noon. A graveside service will be held at 10:15 a.m., Thursday, April 8, 2021 at Houston National Cemetery.

