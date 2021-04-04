Sherry Ann Herrington, age 65, of Cleveland, Texas passed away Thursday, April 1, 2021. She was born November 21, 1955 in Beaumont, Texas to parents Doris McCauley and Bud Gay. She is preceded in death by her father, Bud Gay; grandparents, Walter J. McCauley, Willie L. Henley, O.H. Gay, and Lillie Landese; and brothers, Jesse Milton Gay and Charlie Wayne Gay.

Survivors include her mother, Doris Fay McCauley; daughters: Holly Johns and Cherish Mortensen; sons, Trinity Herrington and Brett Herrington; grandchildren, Melanie, McKenna, Skyler, Christina, Georgia, Aiden, James, Wyatt, Lilliana, Mason, Eli, and Lucas; great-grandchildren, Barrett and Elleighana; other survivors, James Herrington, Jr., Angela Herrington, Benjamin Dark, and Kathryn Meche; along with numerous other relatives and friends.

A visitation will be 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Monday, April 5, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home. Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at Pace Stancil Chapel.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to Wounded War Heroes. Donations can easily be made on their website, woundedwarheroes.org. Additional contact info: Wounded War Heroes, 2152 Highway 1, Raceland, La 70394, telephone number 985-387-0134 or email info@woundedwarheroes.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

