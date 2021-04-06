ID Rhodes, 80, of Thicket gained his angel wings on Friday, April 3, 2021, at the VA Hospital in Houston, Texas. He will be missed by all who knew him. He was born July 26, 1941, in Simmons Bottom, Tx. to Charles Rhodes and Mable Majors Rhodes. ID attended Saratoga High school and then moved to Flatwoods, La. While in Flatwoods he joined the Navy and he traveled to many ports. He was a hardworking, loving, kind man that had the gift of gab. A man of his word, that never met a stranger. Until the last few years when he became ill, he spent many days on the Trinity river fishing with his friends. He loved to garden and share his crop with anyone in need of fresh veggies. He loved to be surrounded by family and friends especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He let the world know that if he had known grandkids and great grands were so amazing, he would have had them first.



He was preceded in death by his parents; His wife of 37 years Charlotte and his son David Rhodes. Siblings Anna Lee Frazar, Charles “Buck” Rhodes, Loyce Collins, Ray Rhodes, Viola Davis, Dusty C. Rhodes, and Cassie Sims.

Those left to cherish his memory are as follows: Brother, Henry Rhodes of Dayton, Tx.; Children, Charles Rhodes of Conroe, TX., Pamela Patterson of Dayton, Tx., and Donna Langham and husband Keith of Saratoga, Tx. Grandchildren; Garrett (Kayla), Wyatt (Lindsey), and Morgan (Bailee) Patterson, Brandon, Lydia (Chris Wright), and Richard (Leah) Rhodes, Malloriegh Rhodes of Batson, Joshua, Mason, and Gary

Patterson and Amy Langham of Saratoga, Tx. and 12 Great Grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and a host of loving friends. The family would also like to give a special thanks to Joanna Hooks for helping to take care of ID.



Honoring Mr. Rhodes as pallbearers will be Caleb Taylor, Christopher Taylor, Steven Taylor, Kaven Alexander, Justin Harrison, and Brian Garrett with honorary pallbearers being His grandsons, Cody Day and Trey Rhodes.



A service of remembrance will be held Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Faith & Family Chapel at 11:00 a.m. with Reverend James Simmons officiating. A gathering of family and friends will be Tuesday, April 6, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of ID Chester Rhodes please visit our Tribute Store.

