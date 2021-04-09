Chase through Cleveland leads to one arrest

A man on probation for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and wanted on a Burglary warrant out of Harris County was arrested Thursday afternoon after he wrecked his vehicle following a chase through city streets in Cleveland.

According to Capt. Billy Knox, a spokesperson for the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office, deputies with the Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit were working in Cleveland when they initiated a traffic stop on a red Dodge Challenger.

Instead of pulling over for law enforcement, the driver of the vehicle reportedly sped off, accelerating to speeds in excess of 80 miles per hour as he traveled through city streets in Cleveland. He eventually turned south on Plum Grove Road (FM 1010). The man lost control of his vehicle near the intersection of Plum Grove Road and CR 319, and crashed, and law enforcement officers were able to take him into custody.

The driver is identified as Marquis Travell Montgomery, 26, of Cleveland. According to Knox, Montgomery is on probation for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child related to a 2010 case that involved 21 males committing a series of sexual assaults on an 11-year-old girl.

Montgomery now faces additional charges for Evading Arrest or Detention With a Vehicle, a state jail felony.

He was booked in at the Liberty County where he remains with no bond set.

“The Liberty County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the [Pct. 6] Constable’s Office for their assistance,” a statement from the sheriff’s office reads.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

