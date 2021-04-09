Dayton ISD promotes Janik to lead girls soccer program

Dayton ISD has promoted Coach Erin Janik to the role of head girls soccer coach. Janik gained experience in the role this past spring as she filled in as interim head coach.

Now leading the program, Janik has been with the girls soccer program for the last three years as the JV coach and the District is confident she will do a great job building and leading these teams.

Janik is a graduate of Dayton High School where she was a letter winner in volleyball and softball. She began her coaching career as a junior high coach in Dayton and has worked her way up as an assistant volleyball, softball, track and soccer coach.

Coach Erin Janik with members of the Dayton High School girls soccer team.

She believes in discipline and pushing her team members to reach their full potential, not only on the field or court, but also in the classroom. Janik strives to build a positive rapport with her teams and to develop young talent.

Regarding Janik’s promotion, DISD Athletic Director Jeff Nations said he is excited and proud to be the one to announce her promotion.

“She is one of ours and knows what it takes to be successful as a Bronco. I have enjoyed watching her learn and grow as a coach and I am extremely excited that I get to watch her lead a team of her own on the field next fall,” Nations said.

