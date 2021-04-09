Louis Edward Cavanaugh, Jr., 62, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 4, 2021. He was proud of his country and served in the United States Navy. Louis was a mechanic that was able to work on any vehicle and fixed anything that was broken. Calling him a handyman would be an understatement. Louis wasn’t afraid of speaking his mind and telling you how he felt about something. He will be remembered for having a loving and caring heart that helped anyone.

He was preceded in death by his son, Dallas Dwight Dorn; mother, Francine Hahn; and grandparents, Walter Joseph and Susan Elizabeth Cavanaugh.

Louis is survived by his wife of 42 years, Marilyn Cavanaugh; children, Robin Cavanaugh, Shawn Ray Cavanaugh and wife Jennifer, Crystal Joann Pruitt and husband Garland, Brian Joseph Cavanaugh, and Ryan Walter Cavanaugh and wife Bridget; grandchildren, Shawn Jr., Shane, Michelle, Joshua, Garland Jr., Samuel, Melinda, Susan, Skylar, James, Dallas Jr., Christopher, Eric, Derrick, Arilyn, Savannah, Shelby, Jordan, and Bradley; father, Louis Cavanaugh Sr., and wife Judy; step-father, James Albright; brother, Kenny Cavanaugh and wife Sharon; sister, Laura Cavanaugh; mother-in-law, Patricia Foster; and a host of extended family and friends.

Friends are invited to visit with the family from 1:00pm to 3:00pm on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Sterling Funeral Home, 602 N. Main St., Dayton, Texas. Funeral services will begin at 3:00pm.

We ask that you please continue to observe social distancing guidelines. By attending any public event, you are acknowledging the risk of exposure to the Corona Virus. Please follow the guidelines provided by the Centers for Disease Control by visiting cdc.gov.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

