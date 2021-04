Tri-County Behavioral Healthcare announces an open public meeting with stakeholders to discuss local Intellectual and Developmental Disability (IDD) services planning for fiscal years 2022-2023.

Interested persons from the community are invited to attend.

Two meetings are available via video conference:

Tuesday April 13, 2021

1:00 PM

&

Wednesday April 14, 2021

5:00 PM

Meeting Link:

https://call.lifesizecloud.com/8614377

Share this: Twitter

Facebook