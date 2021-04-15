Public meeting notice

HOUSTON-GALVESTON AREA COUNCIL

Public Comment Period and Public Meetings for Transportation Studies Community Input Series

Public comment period: April 15 – May 13, 2021

Public meetings:

Southeast Harris County Subregional Study – April 15 at 6 p.m.

Montgomery County Precinct 2 Mobility Study – April 22 at 6 p.m.

Liberty County Mobility Study – April 29 at 6 p.m.

For more information: https://engage.h-gac.com/

Submit comments to: Transportation Public Information Houston-Galveston Area Council P.O. Box 22777 Houston, TX 77227-2777

Email: publiccomments@h-gac.com

Toll free number: 1-855-363-2516

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, H-GAC will provide for reasonable accommodations for person attending H-GAC functions. Requests from persons needing special accommodations should be received by H-GAC staff 24 hours prior to a function. The public meeting will be conducted in English, and requests for language interpreters or other special communication needs should be made at least two working days prior to a function. Please call 713-993-2490 for assistance. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available.

