Public meeting notice

HOUSTON-GALVESTON AREA COUNCIL
Public Comment Period and Public Meetings for Transportation Studies Community Input Series
Public comment period: April 15 – May 13, 2021
Public meetings:
Southeast Harris County Subregional Study – April 15 at 6 p.m.
Montgomery County Precinct 2 Mobility Study – April 22 at 6 p.m.
Liberty County Mobility Study – April 29 at 6 p.m.
For more information: https://engage.h-gac.com/
Submit comments to: Transportation Public Information Houston-Galveston Area Council P.O. Box 22777 Houston, TX 77227-2777
Email: publiccomments@h-gac.com
Toll free number: 1-855-363-2516
In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, H-GAC will provide for reasonable accommodations for person attending H-GAC functions. Requests from persons needing special accommodations should be received by H-GAC staff 24 hours prior to a function. The public meeting will be conducted in English, and requests for language interpreters or other special communication needs should be made at least two working days prior to a function. Please call 713-993-2490 for assistance. An American Sign Language interpreter will be available.