Kenneth Lee Parnell, age 78 of Cleveland, Texas passed away Tuesday, April 27, 2021. He was born April 24, 1943 in Sunflower, Alabama to parents Tommy Arthur Parnell and Minnie Ruth Stanley who preceded him in death along with his wife, the love of his life, Virginia B. Parnell; brothers, Stanley Parnell and Robbie Parnell; daughter, Peggie Courvelle; grandsons, Steven Michael Beshears and Charles Holland.

Survivors include his sister, Sherri Booth and husband James of Alabama; children, Shaun Holland and husband Larry, Scott Parnell, Paula Moore and husband Scott, Michael Courvelle and wife Lisa, Pamela Williams and husband Tim, Patricia Marrs and son-in-law Donny, William Courvelle and wife Debra; grandchildren, Mary Holland, Layla Holland, Chelsey Beshears, Ian Moore, Dylan Moore, Kelli Beshears, Charlie Courvelle, Joshua Courvelle, Noah Courvelle, Abigail Patrick, Dustin Henderson, Gracie Piper, Taya Williams, Clay Williams, Amanda Stutes, Lindsey Davidson, Justin Courvelle, Jacob Courvelle and Rebekah Courvelle; along with numerous great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Thursday, April 29, 2021 at Pace Stancil Funeral Home, Cleveland, Texas. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, April 30, 2021 at Farley Chapel Cemetery, Shepherd, Texas.

