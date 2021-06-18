PUBLIC NOTICE: Brazos Transit District reinstating fares

Notice of opportunity to make comments or request a public hearing is hereby given by Brazos Transit District regarding the reinstatement of fares for all Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit services. BTD has fixed routes and ADA Paratransit services in the following cities: Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames. Fares will be reinstated at regular rates; visit our website to view all fare information. Written comments or a request for a public hearing are being accepted until Friday, August 6, 2021 and must be sent to 2117 Nuches Ln., Bryan, Texas 77803 or via fax at 979-778-3606. If the fares are not modified due to public comments or from the results of a public hearing, Fixed Route and ADA Paratransit fares will resume Monday, September 6, 2021.

If you have any comments or suggestions on the reinstatement of fares that you think would be beneficial, please let us know. Comments and suggestions should benefit the general public and not just one individual.

Comment forms are available on all buses and transit terminals.

Thank You.

AVISO PÚBLICO

El Distrito de Tránsito de Brazos da aviso de oportunidad de hacer comentarios o solicitar una audiencia pública con respecto a la reincorporación de tarifas para todos los servicios de Ruta Fija y Paratránsito de ADA. BTD tiene rutas fijas y servicios Paratránsito de ADA en las siguientes ciudades: Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames. Las tarifas se restablecerán a tarifas regulares; visite nuestro sitio web para ver toda la información de tarifas. Los comentarios escritos o una solicitud de una audiencia pública se aceptarán hasta el Viernes, 6 de Augusto 2021 y debe ser enviado a 2117 Nuches Ln., Bryan, Texas 77803 o por fax al 979-778-3606. Si las tarifas no se modifican debido a comentarios públicos o a los resultados de una audiencia pública, las tarifas de Ruta Fija y Paratránsito de ADA se reanudarán el Lunes, 6 de Septiembre de 2021.

Si usted tiene algún comentario o sugerencia sobre el restablecimiento de tarifas que usted piensa que sería beneficioso, por favor háganoslo saber. Los comentarios y sugerencias deben beneficiar al público en general y no sólo a una persona.

Los formularios de comentarios están disponibles en todos los autobuses y terminales de tránsito.

Gracias.

SEPTEMBER 6, 2021: Brazos Transit District (BTD) will be reinstating fares on all Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit Service effective Monday, September 6, 2021. BTD has fixed routes and ADA Paratransit services in the following cities: Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames.

Due to the COVID pandemic, BTD took extra precautions to protecting operators and riders against the spread of COVID by waiving fares for Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit Services. As COVID cases begin to decrease and more and more residents are receiving COVID vaccines, all fares, including Fixed Routes and ADA Paratransit will resume in September. Fares will be reinstated at regular rates; visit our website to view all fare information.

BTD will continue to follow the guidelines set by the Federal Transportation Administration (FTA) and the CDC. Social distancing and face coverings are still required on all BTD vehicles and terminals until further notice. Please continue to protect the safety of all passengers and staff during this time.

Fixed Route Information:

• Find the fixed route nearest you by visiting our website: http://www.btd.org/fixed-routes/map/

• For live bus route information, visit http://www.ridebtd.org or download our free mobile app, RideBTD

BTD ESTÁ REINCORPORAR TARIFAS EN RUTAS FIJAS Y SERVICIOS DE PARATRANSITO DE ADA

6 de Septiembre de 2021: Brazos Transit District (BTD) reincorporar las tarifas en todas las rutas fijas y el servicio de Paratránsito ADA a partir del lunes 6 de septiembre de 2021. BTD tiene rutas fijas y servicios ADA Paratránsito en las siguientes ciudades: Bryan, College Station, Cleveland, Nacogdoches, Lufkin, Diboll, Liberty, Dayton and Ames.

Debido a la pandemia de COVID, BTD tomó precauciones adicionales para proteger a los operadores y pasajeros contra la propagación de COVID al renunciar a las tarifas de las rutas fijas y los servicios de Paratránsito de ADA. A medida que los casos de COVID comienzan a disminuir y cada vez más residentes reciben la vacuna de COVID, todas las tarifas, incluyendo las rutas fijas y el Paratránsito ADA, se reanudarán en septiembre. Las tarifas se restablecerán a tarifas regulares; visite nuestro sitio web para ver toda la información de tarifas.

BTD continuará siguiendo las pautas establecidas por la Administración Federal de Transporte (FTA) y la CDC. El distanciamiento social y los cubiertos faciales todavía son requeridos en todos los vehículos y terminales de BTD hasta nuevo aviso. Por favor, continúe protegiendo la seguridad de todos los pasajeros y el personal durante este tiempo.

Información de ruta fija

• Encuentre la ruta fija más cercana a usted visitando nuestro sitio web: http://www.btd.org/fixed-routes/map/

• Para obtener información sobre la ruta del autobús en vivo, visite http://www.ridebtd.org o descargue nuestra aplicación móvil gratuita, RideBTD

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Jo Marlow at (979) 255-9214 or email jp@btd.org

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

